Michigan, ND

Live events coming up in Michigan

Michigan Voice
Michigan Voice
 6 days ago

(MICHIGAN, ND) Live events are coming to Michigan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Michigan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjcNZ_0cMypJNN00

GBC (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Larimore

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Larimore (ND) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Griggs-Barnes County [Griggs County Central/North Central/Wimbledon-Courtenay/Midkota] (Cooperstown, ND) on Friday, October 8...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGw20_0cMypJNN00

BINFORD, ND — ALY ALEIGHA

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1651 Jacob Dr, Binford, ND

BIBLE CAMP. The Aly Aleigha Band will be providing worship music for the Red Willow Bible Camp. This is a PRIVATE, TICKETED event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYnf0_0cMypJNN00

Blitz-Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen

Jessie, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bergerstr. 23, 58452 Witten

Unser Wohlfühlpaket 2 Tages-Seminar. Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen! incl: 2 x ÜF & Hotelwellness erleben.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ru7Lr_0cMypJNN00

Northcentral Section Prayer & Fasting — North Dakota Ministry Network

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Join in on a time of corporate prayer, worship, and fasting with the ministers of the Northcentral Section and Supt. Winston and Candyce Titus. Feel free to come and go as needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GP9o0_0cMypJNN00

Leroy Cartiers Benefit Craft and Vendor Show

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Craft show in Larimore, ND. $25.00 A TABLE AND $10.00 FOR THE SECOND TABLE.

