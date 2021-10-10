Live events coming up in Michigan

(MICHIGAN, ND) Live events are coming to Michigan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Michigan:

GBC (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Larimore Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Larimore (ND) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Griggs-Barnes County [Griggs County Central/North Central/Wimbledon-Courtenay/Midkota] (Cooperstown, ND) on Friday, October 8...

BINFORD, ND — ALY ALEIGHA Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1651 Jacob Dr, Binford, ND

BIBLE CAMP. The Aly Aleigha Band will be providing worship music for the Red Willow Bible Camp. This is a PRIVATE, TICKETED event.

Blitz-Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen Jessie, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bergerstr. 23, 58452 Witten

Unser Wohlfühlpaket 2 Tages-Seminar. Hypnose lernen mit Sicherheit und Selbstvertrauen! incl: 2 x ÜF & Hotelwellness erleben.

Northcentral Section Prayer & Fasting — North Dakota Ministry Network Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Join in on a time of corporate prayer, worship, and fasting with the ministers of the Northcentral Section and Supt. Winston and Candyce Titus. Feel free to come and go as needed.

Leroy Cartiers Benefit Craft and Vendor Show Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Craft show in Larimore, ND. $25.00 A TABLE AND $10.00 FOR THE SECOND TABLE.