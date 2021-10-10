CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, OR

Mitchell events calendar

Mitchell Journal
Mitchell Journal
 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) Live events are coming to Mitchell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

97825

Dayville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 97825? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Crooked River Wetlands Birding

Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4035 Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville, OR 97754

This is a great opportunity to learn about Central Oregon birds at the Crooked River Wetlands in Prineville.

Rotary of Crook County

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR

© 2019 Prineville Crook-County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center | Privacy & Legal | Website by Smitten

Ochoco Creek Clean-up

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Join Crook County Rotary Club, Crook County Parks, and the Deschutes Land Trust to care for Ochoco Creek!

Free Food Market

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

October 11th This program is to help supplement home food pantries with fresh produce, dairy, bread and canned food. No income limitations everyone is welcomed Food distribution @ 3pm Please stay...

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#Canned Food#Birds#The Deschutes Land Trust
