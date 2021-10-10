Mitchell events calendar
(MITCHELL, OR) Live events are coming to Mitchell.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 4035 Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville, OR 97754
This is a great opportunity to learn about Central Oregon birds at the Crooked River Wetlands in Prineville.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Join Crook County Rotary Club, Crook County Parks, and the Deschutes Land Trust to care for Ochoco Creek!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
October 11th This program is to help supplement home food pantries with fresh produce, dairy, bread and canned food. No income limitations everyone is welcomed Food distribution @ 3pm Please stay...
