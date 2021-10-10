CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay, NV

Coming soon: Imlay events

 6 days ago

(IMLAY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Imlay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHAzG_0cMypHbv00

Strong Man Jon Pritikin

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 Mizpah St, Winnemucca, NV

Jon Pritikin will be in Winnemucca to show you some amazing feats of strength. He stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 285 lbs. On July 11, 2007, outside London, England,Jon broke 2 Guinness...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4zdS_0cMypHbv00

Picture Retakes

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

• 9-11 graders who didn't have their yearbook/ID picture taken & students who need retakes • Seniors who missed their picture days. • Location: Old Gym Stage • Questions? Contact Mr. Espinola...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myV5Z_0cMypHbv00

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 237 S Bridge St, Winnemucca, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E6Tz_0cMypHbv00

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, NV

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures is the premiere annual economic outlook for the Pershing/Humboldt County region of Northern Nevada along I-80. About this Event Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures presents this...

Imlay, NV
ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

