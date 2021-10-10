Coming soon: Imlay events

(IMLAY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Imlay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:

Strong Man Jon Pritikin Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 916 Mizpah St, Winnemucca, NV

Jon Pritikin will be in Winnemucca to show you some amazing feats of strength. He stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 285 lbs. On July 11, 2007, outside London, England,Jon broke 2 Guinness...

Picture Retakes Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

• 9-11 graders who didn't have their yearbook/ID picture taken & students who need retakes • Seniors who missed their picture days. • Location: Old Gym Stage • Questions? Contact Mr. Espinola...

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 237 S Bridge St, Winnemucca, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, NV

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures is the premiere annual economic outlook for the Pershing/Humboldt County region of Northern Nevada along I-80. About this Event Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures presents this...