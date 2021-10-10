Lottie calendar: Events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottie, LA

(LOTTIE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lottie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

Silver Slipper, Cajun Hibachi Grill: Live Music

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2818 LA-31, Arnaudville, LA

The legendary Silver Slipper has reopened to the delight of many locals with a Cajun-Asian fusion menu and juicy hamburgers. Local Bayou Teche Brewing Acadie beer flows on tap and a drive through...

Crawfish Town USA/Trio

Henderson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2815 Grand Point Hwy, Henderson, LA

Crawfish Town USA/Trio at Crawfish Town USA, 2815 Grand Point Hwy, Henderson, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Waking Dead Kölsch Release & Halloween Blowout!

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Sat Oct 30th, Waking Dead Kölsch- your fave coffee Kölsch is back in 4 packs! Halloween décor, costume contest, plus some fun Gelato flavors to sample! Franken Berry Strawberry, Count Chocula...

228 on Main Fall Bazaar

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

228 on Main Fall Bazaar is the kick off to the holiday shopping season featuring clothing, jewelry, home decor, antiques, crafts, gifts and live paint demos with Dixie Belle Paint. Outdoors you...

LCA Varsity Football @ Port Barre

Port Barre, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Port Barre (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA) on Thursday, October 21 @ 7p.

