CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiting, KS

Whiting events coming up

Whiting Updates
Whiting Updates
 6 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltwqi_0cMypFqT00

Wichita Children's Theatre Grades 3-5 Event

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:05 PM

Pay your registration fees here for the 3-5th grade group here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DNEy_0cMypFqT00

Christmas at the Roebke House

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Tour the downstairs and upstairs of this Victorian home weekends during November. These local businesses will decorate the downstairs rooms and showcase their wares: All Around Sweets, expressions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRSYI_0cMypFqT00

October Book Club

Nortonville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 407 Main St, Nortonville, KS

We're snacking and discussing The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4H2A_0cMypFqT00

Marshall Tucker Band Concert

Mayetta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12305 150th Rd, Mayetta, KS

The Marshall Tucker Band brings Southern rock to the Midwest! Performing their famous musical style that mixes rock, blues, jazz, country, soul and bluegrass it will be performance you won't want...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343828_0cMypFqT00

Pumpkin Patch

Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2252 Mulberry Road Just 1/2 mile South of 36 Highway, Hiawatha, KS

Join us at the 2021 Pumpkin Patch! Saturdays and Sundays, September 25 – October 24, 2021. Saturdays 10-6 and Sundays 1-6. Ride the pumpkin wagon, climb the hay bale mountain, slingshot pumpkins...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Mayetta, KS
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Nortonville, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Whiting, KS
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Southern Rock#Sun Nov 11#Victorian#Sun Oct 10#Ks Join#Pumpkin Patch
Whiting Updates

Whiting Updates

Whiting, KS
12
Followers
274
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy