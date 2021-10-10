Whiting events coming up

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:

Wichita Children's Theatre Grades 3-5 Event Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:05 PM

Pay your registration fees here for the 3-5th grade group here.

Christmas at the Roebke House Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Tour the downstairs and upstairs of this Victorian home weekends during November. These local businesses will decorate the downstairs rooms and showcase their wares: All Around Sweets, expressions...

October Book Club Nortonville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 407 Main St, Nortonville, KS

We're snacking and discussing The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires

Marshall Tucker Band Concert Mayetta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12305 150th Rd, Mayetta, KS

The Marshall Tucker Band brings Southern rock to the Midwest! Performing their famous musical style that mixes rock, blues, jazz, country, soul and bluegrass it will be performance you won't want...

Pumpkin Patch Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2252 Mulberry Road Just 1/2 mile South of 36 Highway, Hiawatha, KS

Join us at the 2021 Pumpkin Patch! Saturdays and Sundays, September 25 – October 24, 2021. Saturdays 10-6 and Sundays 1-6. Ride the pumpkin wagon, climb the hay bale mountain, slingshot pumpkins...