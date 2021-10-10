Glendale events calendar

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

Colorado River Basin History Symposium Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

Grand Canyon Historical Society is hosting this gathering of historians and others interested in the history of the amazing Colorado River drainage. ***Covid safety measures will be in place. More...

Luxury Basecamp: Grand Staircase-Escalante Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 US-89, Kanab, UT

Explore some of the most remote, iconic, and spectaular scenery that Utah has to offer by day, then enjoy a fabulous restaurant fireside in the evening Grand Staircase-Escalante is an absolute...

Sighthound Shivoo Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Skinny, sassy and sexy sighthounds are dancing in the streets of the Kanab, October 8 – 10 for Sighthound Shivoo.Registered guests from all over the country drive to Kanab with their adored hounds...

Permaculture 101: Principles in Practice Glendale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: KOA Road, Glendale, UT 84729

Come join us for an introduction to Permaculture 101. Learn the basics of how to do more with less and how permaculture can be used at home!

DAY HIKE: Lady Mountain (Zion NP) Read The Description! Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: Zion National Park, 1 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT

This is my personal favorite hike in Zion. This hike is like Angel's Landing on steroids. Lady Mt trail was one of the first trails built in Zion Canyon. It was completed in 1923 and discontinued...