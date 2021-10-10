CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, UT

Glendale events calendar

Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 6 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12G0UF_0cMypExk00

Colorado River Basin History Symposium

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

Grand Canyon Historical Society is hosting this gathering of historians and others interested in the history of the amazing Colorado River drainage. ***Covid safety measures will be in place. More...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFaPr_0cMypExk00

Luxury Basecamp: Grand Staircase-Escalante

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 US-89, Kanab, UT

Explore some of the most remote, iconic, and spectaular scenery that Utah has to offer by day, then enjoy a fabulous restaurant fireside in the evening Grand Staircase-Escalante is an absolute...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFO0_0cMypExk00

Sighthound Shivoo

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Skinny, sassy and sexy sighthounds are dancing in the streets of the Kanab, October 8 – 10 for Sighthound Shivoo.Registered guests from all over the country drive to Kanab with their adored hounds...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZVPd_0cMypExk00

Permaculture 101: Principles in Practice

Glendale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: KOA Road, Glendale, UT 84729

Come join us for an introduction to Permaculture 101. Learn the basics of how to do more with less and how permaculture can be used at home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUNvS_0cMypExk00

DAY HIKE: Lady Mountain (Zion NP) Read The Description!

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: Zion National Park, 1 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT

This is my personal favorite hike in Zion. This hike is like Angel's Landing on steroids. Lady Mt trail was one of the first trails built in Zion Canyon. It was completed in 1923 and discontinued...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
#Zion National Park#Zion Park#Permaculture 101
ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

