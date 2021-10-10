CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witter, AR

Witter events coming soon

Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 6 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Witter calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaBgb_0cMypD5100

Elkins Library Book Bash!

Elkins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 162 Doolin Dr, Elkins, AR

Come out for an extra special Fall Book Sale to support the Elkins Public Library! Buy some tasty treats at the Bake Sale, and bring the kids for a special Story Time and Craft, a costume contest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKIyH_0cMypD5100

Don Tyson School of Innovation Theatre Fundraiser Goat Yoga!

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 922 East Emma Avenue, Springdale, AR 72764

Join the Greedy Goats for a Saturday afternoon yoga FUNDRAISER for Don Tyson School of Innovation Thespian Troupe #8795 at the Jones Center!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4vcO_0cMypD5100

War Eagle Fair

Hindsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11037 High Sky Inn Rd, Hindsville, AR

War Eagle Fair was started as a way for crafters from across the Ozarks region to display their works. It continues today over 60 years later with the same

Friends of the EPL Book Sale

Elkins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 162 Doolin Dr, Elkins, AR

Thursday & Friday 10 am to 6pm Come down to the Community Center and buy some books to support your library! Then come back on Saturday for the Book Bash festivities - Local Authors, Bake Sale, ...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
