CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leopold, MO

Live events on the horizon in Leopold

Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
 6 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIyBa_0cMypCCI00

Diggin' Country

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N High St, Jackson, MO

Diggin' Country with Jerry Schlegel will be at the American Legion Hall in Jackson.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6f11_0cMypCCI00

Big Daddy Weave

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Big Daddy Weave // All Things New Tour with Anne Wilson October 24th, 2021 // Mount Paran North - Marietta, GA ---------------------------- ON SALE NOW! **Originally scheduled for April 19th, 2020...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tjE5_0cMypCCI00

Hotze Mission Breakfast

Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: Marble Hill, MO

St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri, will host the Hotze Mission Breakfast. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. A good-will donation is requested for the meal. All procceds go to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdH1e_0cMypCCI00

October WIN Luncheon

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 381 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Lunch, friends, shopping and inspiration. Sponsored by Heartland Custom Flooring.

Learn More

Forever Marriage with Pastor Chris %26 Lisa Vaught

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Grab your spouse and get ready for a fun night of worship, games, prizes, and more as you focus on enriching your marriage and speaking into each other’s lives. Guest Speakers: Pastor Chris & Lisa...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
City
Leopold, MO
City
Marble Hill, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mo Diggin Country#The American Legion Hall#Ga#Heartland Custom Flooring
Leopold News Watch

Leopold News Watch

Leopold, MO
13
Followers
296
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy