Live events on the horizon in Leopold

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

Diggin' Country Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N High St, Jackson, MO

Diggin' Country with Jerry Schlegel will be at the American Legion Hall in Jackson.

Big Daddy Weave Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Big Daddy Weave // All Things New Tour with Anne Wilson October 24th, 2021 // Mount Paran North - Marietta, GA ---------------------------- ON SALE NOW! **Originally scheduled for April 19th, 2020...

Hotze Mission Breakfast Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: Marble Hill, MO

St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri, will host the Hotze Mission Breakfast. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. A good-will donation is requested for the meal. All procceds go to the...

October WIN Luncheon Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 381 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Lunch, friends, shopping and inspiration. Sponsored by Heartland Custom Flooring.

Forever Marriage with Pastor Chris %26 Lisa Vaught Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Grab your spouse and get ready for a fun night of worship, games, prizes, and more as you focus on enriching your marriage and speaking into each other’s lives. Guest Speakers: Pastor Chris & Lisa...