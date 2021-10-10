Murdo events coming soon

(MURDO, SD) Murdo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murdo:

Sully & Hughes Co Land Auction Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

LAND AUCTION Sully County – 2,498.41 Acres Located 10 miles west of Onida, SD adj. to SD Hwy #1804 Hughes County – 1,131.14 Acres Located 8 miles north of Pierre, SD adj. to SD Hwy #1804 TO BE...

Service Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

David A. Gerdes was born in Aberdeen, SD on August 10, 1942 to Cyril, “Bud”, and Lorraine (Boyle) Gerdes. He grew up in Lemmon, graduating in 1960. While in high school, he was an AFS Foreign...

SDEMSA Annual Conference Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The SDEMSA Annual Conference intends to work with the South Dakota Department of Health EMS division to provide the best possible pre-hospital emergency health care to the people of the State of...

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Intro to Shotgunning Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Fort Pierre, SD

This is a FREE event that will teach you how to be a proficient shotgun shooter. This class is perfect if you are brand new to shooting a shotgun or if you want to sharpen your skills before...