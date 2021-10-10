CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin, IA

Coin events coming soon

Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 6 days ago

(COIN, IA) Coin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6eAd_0cMypAQq00

10 Must-Visit Fall Attractions

Villisca, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 508 E 2nd St, Villisca, IA

This list of autumn adventures will give you and your family hours of fall fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YT9P6_0cMypAQq00

Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 N Cardinal Dr, Clarinda, IA

Since 1956. Clarinda’s longest running event is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, Clarinda Community Schools and the City of Clarinda. Every year it draws over 50 High School and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBa0D_0cMypAQq00

150th Celebration

Randolph, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come out and celebrate 150th birthday of the house. There will be free gifts, food, door prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSTOI_0cMypAQq00

Famous Clarinda Vaudeville Team - Lied Public Library, Clarinda

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA

Join us to hear Dan Henderson's presentation about Carl and Earl Pearson, brothers from Clarinda who successfully performed on the vaudeville circuit. Dan Henderson is a retired history professor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9auv_0cMypAQq00

St. John's Fall Festival

Essex, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 East St, Essex, IA

Breakfast Rolls, Coffee, Ham Balls, Scalloped Chicken, Potatoes, Salads, Green Beans, Swedish Rye Bread, Pie. Baked Goods: Swedish Rye Bread, Ostakaka, Spritz, Breads, Rolls, Cheese Balls, Candy...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
