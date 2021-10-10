Coin events coming soon

(COIN, IA) Coin has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

10 Must-Visit Fall Attractions Villisca, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 508 E 2nd St, Villisca, IA

This list of autumn adventures will give you and your family hours of fall fun.

Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 N Cardinal Dr, Clarinda, IA

Since 1956. Clarinda’s longest running event is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, Clarinda Community Schools and the City of Clarinda. Every year it draws over 50 High School and...

150th Celebration Randolph, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come out and celebrate 150th birthday of the house. There will be free gifts, food, door prizes.

Famous Clarinda Vaudeville Team - Lied Public Library, Clarinda Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA

Join us to hear Dan Henderson's presentation about Carl and Earl Pearson, brothers from Clarinda who successfully performed on the vaudeville circuit. Dan Henderson is a retired history professor...

St. John's Fall Festival Essex, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 East St, Essex, IA

Breakfast Rolls, Coffee, Ham Balls, Scalloped Chicken, Potatoes, Salads, Green Beans, Swedish Rye Bread, Pie. Baked Goods: Swedish Rye Bread, Ostakaka, Spritz, Breads, Rolls, Cheese Balls, Candy...