Onslow, IA

Onslow calendar: Coming events

Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 6 days ago

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onslow:

Monster Mile & Monster Dash

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 205 E Grand St, Monticello, IA

Join us to take part in the competitive mile run or family friendly fun 1/2 mile walk. Kids ages 0-12 can come in costume to take part in this event before Treats on the Streets. All participants...

Fall Festival of Fun

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 205 E Grand St, Monticello, IA

Families are welcome to join us for some fall fun!

Monticello Farmers Market

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 505 E Oak St, Monticello, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October 13, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 11AM Wednesdays, 3PM - 5:30PMLocation:Willow Shelter - East Oak Street, Next to Pizza Ranch

Prairie Survey and Invasives Removal

Monmouth, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Buzzard Ridge Access, Monmouth, IA

Prairie Survey and Invasive Species Removal Monday, October 11 at 10:00 AM At Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area, 30th Ave Access Fall is beautiful season in the prairie! Come learn and participate in...

Fall Auto Parts Swap Meet and Cars for Sale Corral

Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 N Maple St, Monticello, IA

Open to High Performance, Custom, Stock and Antique (Domestica nd Foreign Parts, Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles). Plus related items and services. For Swap and Corral vendor (space) information...

