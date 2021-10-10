CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, KS

What's up Sharon: Local events calendar

Sharon News Watch
Sharon News Watch
 6 days ago

(SHARON, KS) Live events are coming to Sharon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qV6u_0cMyp8kd00

Halloween Show

Kingman, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1225 N Golf Rd, Kingman, KS

LIVE covers of all your favorites! Come hang out with The Other Guys! NO COVER!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWPfr_0cMyp8kd00

Harper County Farmers Market

Harper, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Harper County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQeHS_0cMyp8kd00

Isagenix - Road Show in Ludwigshafen

Hazelton, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Parkstraße 70, 67061 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Die Firma ISAGENIX stellt sich vor im Restaurant Insel-Bastei auf der Rhein-Insel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7w78_0cMyp8kd00

A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents!

Pratt, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Upcoming Events for Back to Pratt Jamboree in Pratt, KS. A Meetup group with over 7 Members.

ABOUT

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

