Events on the Presho calendar
(PRESHO, SD) Live events are coming to Presho.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Presho area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 117 N Central Ave, Pierre, SD
Quilting class will be taught by Richy Lainson, quilt designed for Moda/Basic Grey fabrics. Cost includes teacher, three catered meals and facility rent. Quilt Guild Members $125; Non Quilt Guild...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD
Event Name: STEM Savvy Spooky Science Event Type(s): TSC Description: font Event Date: 10/12/2021 Event Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central Location: South Dakota Discovery Center 805 W Sioux Ave...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD
Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD
Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, Boral Versetta Stone. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and...
Comments / 0