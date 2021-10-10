CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presho, SD

Events on the Presho calendar

Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 6 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are coming to Presho.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presho area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1purqy_0cMyp7ru00

Stately Stitchers Quilt Retreat

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N Central Ave, Pierre, SD

Quilting class will be taught by Richy Lainson, quilt designed for Moda/Basic Grey fabrics. Cost includes teacher, three catered meals and facility rent. Quilt Guild Members $125; Non Quilt Guild...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xpeq_0cMyp7ru00

STEM Savvy Spooky Science

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Event Name: STEM Savvy Spooky Science Event Type(s): TSC Description: font Event Date: 10/12/2021 Event Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central Location: South Dakota Discovery Center 805 W Sioux Ave...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZrbC_0cMyp7ru00

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0cMyp7ru00

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nroM4_0cMyp7ru00

October Customer Appreciation and Builder BBQ + Continuing Ed

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, Boral Versetta Stone. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Presho, SD
State
South Dakota State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Live Events#Builders Firstsource#Sd Quilting#Moda Basic Grey#Non Quilt Guild#Tsc Description#Iacu#Bbq#Boral Versetta Stone
Presho Daily

Presho Daily

Presho, SD
3
Followers
252
Post
240
Views
ABOUT

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy