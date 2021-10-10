Tower City events coming soon

(TOWER CITY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Tower City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

Let's Make Monster Steins at Thunder Coffee • 10/20 West Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Sheyenne Street, ##190, West Fargo, ND 58078

Let's Make Monster Steins at Thunder Coffee • 10/20 from 7-9 pm

Don & Terry Berge Farm Retirement Auction Litchville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Preview is October 19–November 2 and all items to be removed within two weeks of auction closing. F...

Girls Night Out The Show at Harwood Grill & Saloon (Harwood, ND) Harwood, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 Chapin Drive, Harwood, ND 58042

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Harwood ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

Painting with Wool to Create Needle Felted Pictures with Jean Hainlen Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Needle felting is a fun way to create “paintings” by building layers of beautiful, colorful wool fibers. Using a small, handheld barbed needle, you’ll learn to poke wool roving into a fiber...