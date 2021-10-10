CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tower City Daily

Tower City events coming soon

Tower City Daily
Tower City Daily
 6 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Tower City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3kCL_0cMyp6zB00

Let's Make Monster Steins at Thunder Coffee • 10/20

West Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Sheyenne Street, ##190, West Fargo, ND 58078

Let's Make Monster Steins at Thunder Coffee • 10/20 from 7-9 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1nYg_0cMyp6zB00

Don & Terry Berge Farm Retirement Auction

Litchville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Preview is October 19–November 2 and all items to be removed within two weeks of auction closing. F...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN2YB_0cMyp6zB00

Girls Night Out The Show at Harwood Grill & Saloon (Harwood, ND)

Harwood, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 Chapin Drive, Harwood, ND 58042

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Harwood ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B911_0cMyp6zB00

Bluegrass at Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

Pitchfork and Hoe Gathering is in their second year! The event starts October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021. It will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0cMyp6zB00

Painting with Wool to Create Needle Felted Pictures with Jean Hainlen

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Needle felting is a fun way to create “paintings” by building layers of beautiful, colorful wool fibers. Using a small, handheld barbed needle, you’ll learn to poke wool roving into a fiber...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley City#The Tower#Live Events#Thunder Coffee#Hoe Gathering#Sun Oct 10#Nd Needle
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Tower City Daily

Tower City Daily

Tower City, ND
2
Followers
261
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy