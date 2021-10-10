CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

What’s up Briggsdale: Local events calendar

Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 6 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Briggsdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwqfR_0cMyp56S00

Luminous Body Somatic Explorations — Sacred Space Yoga

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 824 9th St Unit C, Greeley, CO

Monthly Somatic Explorations Workshops will offer you experiences and strategies for discovering full body awareness. Somatics is about reawakening our body intelligence, listening to the life...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uMFf_0cMyp56S00

3 Gun – Open to the public

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ranges North 3-4 and South 3, 4, and 5. POC’s: Paul Gransee @enggransee@aol.com or Tyler Krenzelok @ motox28@gmail.com. Must pre-register with WCFW Registration and match information will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeAiU_0cMyp56S00

Skeet Practice

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Range: Skeet Contact: Dennis Miller 970-356-2420 See the Skeet page for more information

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvmDt_0cMyp56S00

Parkinson’s Support Group

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1090 43rd Ave, Greeley, CO

4th Thursday of the monthFor more information or to register: (303) 830-1839Email: Info@ParkinsonRockies.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzdVz_0cMyp56S00

Homecoming 2021

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1803 10th Ave, Greeley, CO

Hey Everyone! The chapter is damn proud to announce that the university has finally given us the all clear to host events in the fall! We'd like to celebrate this return to normalcy by inviting...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Briggsdale, CO
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Miller
Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
12
Followers
275
Post
912
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy