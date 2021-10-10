CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, MT

Stanford calendar: Events coming up

Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 6 days ago

(STANFORD, MT) Stanford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392iJL_0cMyp4Dj00

Family Night: Pumpkin Decorating

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Bring your own pumpkin, and use our HUGE selection of classroom supplies to bring it to life! Whether you’d like to carve, paint or bedazzle, join us for a night of creative Halloween fun! This is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiIlk_0cMyp4Dj00

Disciple

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 12th Ave S, Lewistown, MT

Disciple will be playing at First Christian Church of Lewistown in Lewistown, MT! Show begins at 6:30. More information coming soon. ---------- Since their debut album in 1995, Disciple has...

Social Night: Decorative Wreaths

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Social Night: Decorative Wreaths is on Facebook. To connect with Social Night: Decorative Wreaths, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srffn_0cMyp4Dj00

Lewistown Gun Show

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

The Lewistown Gun Show will be held on Oct 8th – 10th, 2021 in Lewistown, MT. This Lewistown gun show is held at Fergus County Fairgrounds and hosted by Timpano. All federal, state and local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekZPd_0cMyp4Dj00

Women Lead Central Montana 10/21/2021

Hilger, Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1066 K-M Rd, Hilger, MT

It's a retreat this year! We'll be at the Boy Scouts of Americas' new lodge. Registration opens at 8:30 am. Shake it up with an Icebreaker and a deeper look at Gracious Space. Learn from out guest...

