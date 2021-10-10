What’s up Index: Local events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(INDEX, WA) Index is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Index:

Pasado's Pumpkin Spooktacular

Pasado's Pumpkin Spooktacular

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 10131 Woods Lake Rd, Monroe, WA

This October, our sanctuary tours are getting a spooky twist to celebrate the season! The cows have been asking to trick-or-treat, so please bring your own pumpkins and pumpkin carving scraps to...

Planning Board Meeting (Optional)

Planning Board Meeting (Optional)

Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Planning Board Meetings are held through Zoom until further notice.

Fiber Fusion Northwest

Fiber Fusion Northwest

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Fiber Fusion Northwest is 2 days of fiber, education and fun! Whether you are new to the world of natural fibers or are an experienced fiber aficionado - Fiber Fusion has something for you! There...

EJ (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Sultan

EJ (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Sultan

Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Sultan (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. East Jefferson [Port Townsend/Chimacum] (Port Townsend, WA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Be in Health® 1- Day Conference - October 2021 - Monroe, WA

Be in Health® 1- Day Conference - October 2021 - Monroe, WA

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: Hosted by Sky River Fellowship held at Madison Hill Chapel, 307 N. Madison Hill, Monroe, WA 98272

Be in Health® is teaming up with Sky River Fellowship for a 1-Day Conference!

