CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton events coming soon

Mooreton Dispatch
Mooreton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Mooreton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mooreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6yyN_0cMyp2SH00

TRIVIA NIGHT: General Knowledge

Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

TRIVIA NIGHT: General Knowledge is on Facebook. To connect with TRIVIA NIGHT: General Knowledge, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cy4Z9_0cMyp2SH00

SEE Session

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 6th St N, Wahpeton, ND

NDSCS welcomes prospective students to SEE what NDSCS Wahpeton has to offer! SEE Sessions will allow students the ability to explore NDSCS programs and services. Through half-day day in-person...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vus6Q_0cMyp2SH00

2021 Fall Rotary Blood Screening

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

ROTARY ANNOUNCES 2021 FALL COMMUNITY BLOOD SCREENING DATES October 11-15, 2021 6:00 AM - 9:30 AM Monday - Friday Screening will be held at Wahpeton Community Center, Wahpeton - Note Location! Call...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjCsN_0cMyp2SH00

First Annual ‘Krummy’ Crafting Retreat

Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

You asked and it’s finally happening – a paper crafting retreat like no other! This event will provide you the freedom to create and craft at your leisure. Stay up late, get up early, it’s your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKwLh_0cMyp2SH00

Lefse Making

Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 17385 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

Join us as we get ready for the holidays as we fry & flip this traditional holiday treat.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Facebook#Nd Ndscs#Wahpeton Community Center#Wahpeton Note Location#Sun Oct 10
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton, ND
7
Followers
259
Post
331
Views
ABOUT

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy