Ekalaka, MT

Ekalaka calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(EKALAKA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Ekalaka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ekalaka:

Calcutta

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19 W Montana Ave, Baker, MT

Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Annual Calcutta Event. This year has a Hawaiian Luau theme. $120 for a party of two. This includes dinner for 2, 4 drinks and the chance to win some money...

59324

Mill Iron, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 59324? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction in Baker MT on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Ekalaka, MT
ABOUT

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

