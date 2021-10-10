CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Leipzig, ND

Live events New Leipzig — what's coming up

 6 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) New Leipzig has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Leipzig area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fASTD_0cMyp0gp00

Lemmon Christmas Craft Fair

Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkfUO_0cMyp0gp00

Cannonball Dinner (Elgin, ND)

Elgin, ND

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 208 N Main St, Elgin, ND

Cannonball Dinner (Elgin, ND)Our Place5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8clc_0cMyp0gp00

Storytime

Hebron, ND

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKiJU_0cMyp0gp00

Custer Health Flu & COVID Vaccine Clinic

Carson, ND

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 2nd Ave E, Carson, ND

Custer Health will hold a flu shot (also high dose) & COVID vaccine clinic at the Carson Custer Health office from 8:00am-noon MT. For more information, call 667-3370. No appointment is necessary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNPSi_0cMyp0gp00

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Glen Ullin/Hebron

Glen Ullin, ND

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Glen Ullin/Hebron (Glen Ullin, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 7p.

