Live events New Leipzig — what’s coming up
(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) New Leipzig has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the New Leipzig area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD
Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716 (Always call and confirm events.)
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 208 N Main St, Elgin, ND
Cannonball Dinner (Elgin, ND)Our Place5:30 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Cannonball ND0059@ducks.org
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND
Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 106 2nd Ave E, Carson, ND
Custer Health will hold a flu shot (also high dose) & COVID vaccine clinic at the Carson Custer Health office from 8:00am-noon MT. For more information, call 667-3370. No appointment is necessary...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
The Glen Ullin/Hebron (Glen Ullin, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 7p.
Comments / 0