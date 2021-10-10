CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrolia, CA

What’s up Petrolia: Local events calendar

Petrolia Journal
 6 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Petrolia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Petrolia:

Shelter Cove Farmers Market

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 533 Machi Rd, Whitethorn, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 20 - October 26, 2021Tuesday, 11AM - 3PMLocation: Machi Road - Motel Motel and Marina

USAL Hopper: The Lost Coast

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Lost Coast off-road biking event is an extremely beautiful and unique experience organized by Hopper Adventures. There is a rural and uninhabited strip of land that hugs California\'s rugged […]\n

Eel River Guided Walk for Indigenous Peoples' Day

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with a guided walk along the Eel River on the Riverwalk Trail. Meet at the pergola with the big fish outside of the Fortuna River Lodge. Please park on the...

Humboldt Redwoods Marathon

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA

We'll forgive you if you have trouble concentrating on the road ahead of you while running The Humboldt Redwoods Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K. After all, you'll probably be looking up at the old...

Basic Theology 1 & 2

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1976 Scenic Dr, Fortuna, CA

Using the 1689 Baptist Confession and the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 this class will look at the basic doctrines of the Christian Faith. This class is part of our Christian Ministry Training...

