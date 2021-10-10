CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reydon, OK

Live events coming up in Reydon

Reydon Daily
Reydon Daily
 6 days ago

(REYDON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Reydon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reydon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zo74_0cMyoysL00

Hammon, OK., Public Auction, Grant’s Auction & Realty

Hammon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqnn4_0cMyoysL00

Life Line Screening - Elk City OK

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Hwy 66, Elk City, OK

Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. AND WE ARE COMING TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD FOR ONE DAY! The screenings offer a 5 test package to thoroughly check...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nltG6_0cMyoysL00

Reunión General

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reunión General at Elk City, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hwf0_0cMyoysL00

Parkinson's Disease Support Group

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1500 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Through our extensive support group network across Oklahoma, you can educate yourself and share experiences with others. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones are encouraged to attend. Second...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwKjN_0cMyoysL00

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma

Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Reydon, OK
Elk City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Elk City, OK
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Recreational Vehicle#Storage Buildings
Reydon Daily

Reydon Daily

Reydon, OK
3
Followers
225
Post
279
Views
ABOUT

With Reydon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy