Live events coming up in Reydon

(REYDON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Reydon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reydon:

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.

Life Line Screening - Elk City OK Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Hwy 66, Elk City, OK

Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. AND WE ARE COMING TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD FOR ONE DAY! The screenings offer a 5 test package to thoroughly check...

Reunión General Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reunión General at Elk City, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 06:00 pm

Parkinson's Disease Support Group Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1500 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Through our extensive support group network across Oklahoma, you can educate yourself and share experiences with others. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones are encouraged to attend. Second...

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.