Capay events coming soon

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Capay:

Trivia on the Patio! Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA

Test your knowledge at Grindstone! Our second trivia night will be Sunday the 24th from 3-6! Gather your trivia group and reserve your table today! 15 spots available - max of 6 members per group...

Fall Wine Club Weekend at Grindstone — Yolo County Vineyard & Winery Association Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA

FALL SHIPMENT IS HERE! SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED. Our park space is always open for picnics if you prefer to bring a blanket and enjoy quiet time away from the tasting room. Tastings are...

Farm Bureau Social Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Road, Winters, CA 95694

Come out with your friends & family to enjoy an evening social with Solano County Farm Bureau.

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.

Groceries – B Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Berryessa Volunteer Fire Department The United States Department of Agriculture contracts with CANV’s Food Bank to administer 6 to 8 nonperishable food staples to low-income Napa County residents...