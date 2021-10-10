CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capay, CA

Capay events coming soon

Capay News Flash
 6 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Capay:

Trivia on the Patio!

Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA

Test your knowledge at Grindstone! Our second trivia night will be Sunday the 24th from 3-6! Gather your trivia group and reserve your table today! 15 spots available - max of 6 members per group...

Fall Wine Club Weekend at Grindstone — Yolo County Vineyard & Winery Association

Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA

FALL SHIPMENT IS HERE! SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED. Our park space is always open for picnics if you prefer to bring a blanket and enjoy quiet time away from the tasting room. Tastings are...

Farm Bureau Social

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Road, Winters, CA 95694

Come out with your friends & family to enjoy an evening social with Solano County Farm Bureau.

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.

Groceries – B

Spanish Flat, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Berryessa Volunteer Fire Department The United States Department of Agriculture contracts with CANV’s Food Bank to administer 6 to 8 nonperishable food staples to low-income Napa County residents...

Capay, CA
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

