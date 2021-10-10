Capay events coming soon
(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Capay:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA
Test your knowledge at Grindstone! Our second trivia night will be Sunday the 24th from 3-6! Gather your trivia group and reserve your table today! 15 spots available - max of 6 members per group...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 12700 Rd 89, Esparto, CA
FALL SHIPMENT IS HERE! SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED. Our park space is always open for picnics if you prefer to bring a blanket and enjoy quiet time away from the tasting room. Tastings are...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 4513 Putah Creek Road, Winters, CA 95694
Come out with your friends & family to enjoy an evening social with Solano County Farm Bureau.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694
Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Berryessa Volunteer Fire Department The United States Department of Agriculture contracts with CANV’s Food Bank to administer 6 to 8 nonperishable food staples to low-income Napa County residents...
