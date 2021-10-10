Winnett events coming soon

(WINNETT, MT) Winnett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnett:

59058 Mosby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

TCT JH FB vs. Grass Range/Winnett Grass Range, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Monday, October 11, 2021, 4:00pm - 6:30pm, Grass Range, Montana

Unraveling the Mysteries of Health Care Roundup, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 2nd Street West, Roundup, MT 59072

Family event, all ages welcome! Presentations about health insurance and other guest speakers.