What’s up Dickinson Center: Local events calendar

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Dickinson Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickinson Center:

Clarkson Golden Knights Hockey Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 Clarkson Ave, Potsdam, NY

Canisius Golden Griffins at Clarkson Golden Knights Hockey at Cheel Arena on October 19, 2021

Fall 2021 Concert Announcements Live events are back! Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Greetings from CPS! It is with great joy that we welcome you back to campus. It has been far too long since we have heard the reverberation of live music echoing throughout the concert hall...

Burst of Destiny Premiere Prerelease Event Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 468 E Main St, Malone, NY

This is the introductory event into Yu-Gi-Oh's newest set Burst of Destiny! This event will be $20 to enter. Each player will receive (5) packs of this set with their entry as well as door prizes...

2021 World Figure & Fancy Skating Championships & Festival Brasher Falls, Brasher Falls-Winthrop, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Brasher Falls, NY

Now in its 7th year, this event includes workshops, the opportunity to take World Figure Sport exams, and competition—both the main event and the Junior Championship.



SUNY Potsdam Alumni Fall 5k Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

SUNY Potsdam alumni, friends and current students are invited to participate in the second annual SUNY Potsdam Alumni Fall 5k! Register Here! Download and print our 5k race bib (PDF) (Add your...