Live events coming up in Geneseo

 6 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Geneseo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

Sterling College 2021 Homecoming Alumni Banquet

Sterling, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 125 W Cooper Ave, Sterling, KS

Sterling College Homecoming October 14 - 16, 2021 See complete Homecoming schedule at: sterling.edu/homecoming

Trail's End Cabin Ribbon Cutting

Claflin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 884 NE 110 Ave, Claflin, KS

Come help us celebrate the opening of the brand new Trail's End Lodge at Camp Aldrich! Door prizes will be given.

Chamber Coffee: Barton Community College

Claflin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 884 NE 110 Ave, Claflin, KS

Please join us for our weekly Chamber Coffee, hosted by Barton Community College! Networking, coffee & refreshments are available at 9:00 AM, the program will take place at 9:30 AM Camp Aldrich is...

Little River Fall Festival

Little River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Fall Festival began as a Chamber of Commerce fundraiser and has grown into a much-anticipated event that draws people from surrounding communities. Attractions include: Car show Craft fair...

HOCO '21: SWEDES, LOVE & HAPPINESS

Lindsborg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 335 E Swensson St, Lindsborg, KS

Make plans to attend HOCO '21: Swedes, Love & Happiness! PLEASE NOTE: Homecoming will look a bit groovier this year. Beginning in 2021 and moving forward, on Saturday evening, the Alumni Office...

ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

