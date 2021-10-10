Live events coming up in Geneseo

(GENESEO, KS) Geneseo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

Sterling College 2021 Homecoming Alumni Banquet Sterling, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 125 W Cooper Ave, Sterling, KS

Sterling College Homecoming October 14 - 16, 2021 See complete Homecoming schedule at: sterling.edu/homecoming

Trail's End Cabin Ribbon Cutting Claflin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 884 NE 110 Ave, Claflin, KS

Come help us celebrate the opening of the brand new Trail's End Lodge at Camp Aldrich! Door prizes will be given.

Chamber Coffee: Barton Community College Claflin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 884 NE 110 Ave, Claflin, KS

Please join us for our weekly Chamber Coffee, hosted by Barton Community College! Networking, coffee & refreshments are available at 9:00 AM, the program will take place at 9:30 AM Camp Aldrich is...

Little River Fall Festival Little River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The Fall Festival began as a Chamber of Commerce fundraiser and has grown into a much-anticipated event that draws people from surrounding communities. Attractions include: Car show Craft fair...

HOCO '21: SWEDES, LOVE & HAPPINESS Lindsborg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 335 E Swensson St, Lindsborg, KS

Make plans to attend HOCO '21: Swedes, Love & Happiness! PLEASE NOTE: Homecoming will look a bit groovier this year. Beginning in 2021 and moving forward, on Saturday evening, the Alumni Office...