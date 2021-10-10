Delmita events calendar

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are coming to Delmita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delmita area:

Weekdays Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Edinburg Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1201 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

SPOOKtacular Weekend Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX

What: The EWBC's annual Halloween-themed event has arrived! Join the EWBC and help with setting up, running activities, and guiding people around the park. Where: Edinburg World Birding Center...

Fossil Fun Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX

How can bones or leaves turn into rocks? Learn along with us as we dig into the world of fossils! We'll discuss how they're formed and even inspect some real fossils. Participants will also join...

MOSTHistory hosts 19th annual Día de los Muertos event Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX

Save the date for Saturday, Oct. 30, as the Museum of South Texas History presents Día de los Muertos: Recuerdos y Ofrendas, an event that showcases regional music, dance, educational activities...

Bottesini's 200th Anniversary Concert Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX

Join us for this academic double bass studio recital focusing on the works of Giovanni Bottesini. ---- Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. UTRGV Library Auditorium in Edinburg, Texas Map...