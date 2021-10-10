CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Live events are coming to Searchlight.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

Laughlin Senior Olympics

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1975 Arie Dr, Laughlin, NV

Sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation, the annual Senior Olympics will be held in Laughlin at various locations from the Spirit Mountain Park to several resorts. Tennis, bowling, golf...

UNCE Master Gardeners

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Each month, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Master Gardeners provide regional gardening information and practices to Laughlin residents.

2021 Haunt & Glow Car Show

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Celebrating 12th Annual Halloween Haunt & Glow Car Show, October 29 & 30, 2021

NELSON GHOST TOWN & LUNCH (+1 ALLOWED!)

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Rd, Searchlight, NV

What could be more scarier than going to a REAL GHOST TOWN in Oct? Right? We held this event in the Spring and it was AMAZE-BALLZ! As promised I am doing it again but on a weekend for those who...

S.N.O.R.E Battle At Primm

Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Primm, NV

Explore all upcoming primm events in Primm, find information & tickets for upcoming primm events happening in Primm.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Searchlight, NV
