Searchlight calendar: Coming events

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Live events are coming to Searchlight.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

Laughlin Senior Olympics Laughlin, NV

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1975 Arie Dr, Laughlin, NV

Sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation, the annual Senior Olympics will be held in Laughlin at various locations from the Spirit Mountain Park to several resorts. Tennis, bowling, golf...

UNCE Master Gardeners Laughlin, NV

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Each month, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Master Gardeners provide regional gardening information and practices to Laughlin residents.

2021 Haunt & Glow Car Show Laughlin, NV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2121 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Celebrating 12th Annual Halloween Haunt & Glow Car Show, October 29 & 30, 2021

NELSON GHOST TOWN & LUNCH (+1 ALLOWED!) Searchlight, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Rd, Searchlight, NV

What could be more scarier than going to a REAL GHOST TOWN in Oct? Right? We held this event in the Spring and it was AMAZE-BALLZ! As promised I am doing it again but on a weekend for those who...

S.N.O.R.E Battle At Primm Primm, NV

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Primm, NV

Explore all upcoming primm events in Primm, find information & tickets for upcoming primm events happening in Primm.