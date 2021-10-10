Live events Navajo Dam — what’s coming up

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo Dam.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo Dam:

Men’s Breakfast Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Men's Breakfast at 7:30am in the Fellowship Hall. Men in the 9th grade or higher are welcome to come on their own, and those younger can come with their dad. We look forward to seeing you!

Wednesday Discipleship Groups Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Discipleship groups are a great place to see your faith become more mature. They’re a great place to become disciple-makers, and they’re a great place to be held accountable by other godly members...

Four Corners Christian Celebration 2021 Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

Four Corners Christian Celebration 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Four Corners Christian Celebration 2021, join Facebook today.

Ron and Susan Duo Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Live Music with Ron & Sue You may also like the following events from The Weminuche Woodfire Grill

Pumpkin Dive Bloomfield, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Bring all children ages 1-12 years old. Be prepared to retrieve your pumpkin from the pool, paint it how you'd like, and leave with a treat. It will be $2 per person.