Bison, SD

Bison calendar: Events coming up

Bison News Watch
Bison News Watch
 6 days ago

(BISON, SD) Live events are coming to Bison.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bison:

Lemmon Christmas Craft Fair

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Address : FJ Reeder Armory Lemmon SD Phone : 605-374-5716 (Always call and confirm events.)

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Lemmon

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Lemmon (SD) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 7p.

Inaugural SD Archery Mule Deer Hunt

Reva, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:59 PM

Four Purple Heart recipients will get the opportunity to hike into the Slim Buttes mountain area for a 3-day Guided Archery Mule Deer hunt, sleeping in tents under the stars, with pack goats to do...

With Bison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

