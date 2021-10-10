Elida calendar: Coming events

(ELIDA, NM) Live events are coming to Elida.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elida:

Guitar Hero Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

How long has it been since you played? Get your jam on. Ages 10+

Peanut Valley Festival - 48th Annual * Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 705 E Lime St, Portales, NM

The 48th Annual Peanut Valley Festival includes arts, crafts, food, music, games and entertainment. Live music, dance performances of every kind, and kids games! More details about the festival...

Jerry Tachoir Guest Percussion Recital Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Jerry Tachoir Guest Percussion Recital Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB) Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 | 7 p.m. Jerry Tachoir, contemporary jazz artist, has performed and presented improvisation and...

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi is on Facebook. To connect with Grande Finale: A Night with Mariachi, join Facebook today.

Spooky Slime Time Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Join us for this wicked slime-making workshop. We will create terror-ific slime that you can take home. All supplies provided. Ages 7+. Register by Oct 8.