Effie calendar: Coming events

(EFFIE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Effie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Effie:

Worship Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 34471 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The 10 a.m. worship service is available by Zoom meeting. Contact Pastor to get your e-mail included.



Kids’ Church Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Elements Youth Group Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Alcoholics Anonymous - Big Book Study Group Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 33297 MN-6, Deer River, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Monday, 7:00 pm

13th Annual Chili Cook-Off Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Join us for our 13th annual Side Lake community chili cook-off! Enter your chili, or just come for the free food and fun.