Live events coming up in Baileyville

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are coming to Baileyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baileyville:

4-H Record Book Judging in Seneca Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1500 Community Dr, Seneca, KS

We will be judging Jackson County Record Books on October 11 from 9:00 AM to ??? at the Community Building meeting room. All clubs are required to provide at least 2 adult volunteers, giving 8...

Black Squirrel Night 2021 Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Black Squirrel Night 2021 Things to look forward to this year! Trunk or Treat: 4:30 PM - 7 PM Footloose Dance Performance: 6 PM Costume Contest (PEPC): 7 PM - 9 PM A display of fiberglass black...

Spookfest Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 523 Main St, Seneca, KS

Get the family into their costumes and come out to Trick or Treat on Seneca’s Main Street 4:30 - 5:30pm then head to the Seneca Twin Theater at 5:45 for a kid's Halloween Movie!

Sabetha Spooky Sportsman's Night Out Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Sabetha Spooky Sportsman's Night OutThe Main Event 16 Main Street Sabetha KS6:00 PM - 9:30 PMContact(s)Seneca Area KS0009@ducks.org

Square Dance Quilt Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 606 Main St, Seneca, KS

This is a beginner quilt class to learn the Square Dance block sponsored by Seneca Variety. The class cost $30 and includes a book. The class is held at Seneca Library Community Room and...