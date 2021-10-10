Metaline Falls calendar: Coming events

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are lining up on the Metaline Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

Zombie Dash Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Zombie Dash Colville, WA, USA - Our annual Halloween fun run in Yep Kanum Park. This year… - October 29, 2021

Autumn Farm-To-Table Dinner Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 192 Jacknife Lookout Rd, Kettle Falls, WA

Dreamswept Farm is excited to be hosting an autumn farm-to-table dinner for local farm Straight Out The Mud. This dinner will feature a gourmet full course meal that showcases the shining stars of...

Coolin Trunk or Treat Coolin, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Trunk or Treat Fundraiser:Hot Dogs, chilli, drinks available for purchase

Director Area 9 Regional Meeting - Colville Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 217 S Hofstetter St, Colville, WA 99114

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

Afternoon Movie Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 Blackwell St # 1, Ione, WA

Come hang out with us and enjoy a free movie and a snack! div