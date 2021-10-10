Lake George calendar: What's coming up
(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Lake George calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lake George area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Welcome to Pre Canine Good Citizen/advanced obedience with A.T.C. Siberian’s. Although we are a service dog company, we invite anyone with a dog needing more advanced obedience training to...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Kick off your Labor Day Weekend by having fun and supporting a great program
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 4729 Twin Rocks Rd, Divide, CO
Event Name: Howl-O-Ween Event Type(s): Community Event Calendar Member Event Description: Join us as we pass out meat filled pumpkins to the wolves! And enjoy a bonfire and refreshments! Event...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO
Join Naturalist Marinne for a 3-mile hike to the view the Cahill cabin and pond and hear their colorful history! This is a fabulous trail during fall colors! Meet at Grouse Mountain TH.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO
Slow down, awaken your senses, connect deeply with the forest and explore creating ephemeral (temporary) nature art with elements we find (and leave) on this mindful Shinrin Yoku (Forest Bathing...
Comments / 0