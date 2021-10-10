Lake George calendar: What's coming up

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Lake George calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake George area:

Pre C.G.C./Advanced Obedience Woodland Park, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Welcome to Pre Canine Good Citizen/advanced obedience with A.T.C. Siberian’s. Although we are a service dog company, we invite anyone with a dog needing more advanced obedience training to...

First Annual Arise Teller County Golf Tournament Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Kick off your Labor Day Weekend by having fun and supporting a great program

Howl-O-Ween Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4729 Twin Rocks Rd, Divide, CO

Event Name: Howl-O-Ween Event Type(s): Community Event Calendar Member Event Description: Join us as we pass out meat filled pumpkins to the wolves! And enjoy a bonfire and refreshments! Event...

Cahill Cabin Hike Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Join Naturalist Marinne for a 3-mile hike to the view the Cahill cabin and pond and hear their colorful history! This is a fabulous trail during fall colors! Meet at Grouse Mountain TH.

Forest Bathing & Ephemeral Art Making Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Slow down, awaken your senses, connect deeply with the forest and explore creating ephemeral (temporary) nature art with elements we find (and leave) on this mindful Shinrin Yoku (Forest Bathing...