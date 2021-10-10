Wakita calendar: Events coming up

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

Annual Sunflower Arts & Crafts Fair Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 W Main St, Anthony, KS

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 45th Annual Sunflower Arts & Craft Show Anthony Events: www.anthonychamber.com/resources/2019+Schedule+of+Events.pdf

Harper County Farmers Market Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 N Jennings Ave, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Copenhagen Bandit Enid, OK Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 417 North Grand Avenue, Enid, OK 73701

The Bandit live for one night only in Enid, OK!

10/26 JOSEPH J. COLLINS AUCTION Wakita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

160± ACRES * POND * GRASS PASTURE * HUNTING * RECREATIONALJOSEPH J. COLLINS AUCTIONTUESDAY OCTOBER 2...

Isagenix - Road Show in Ludwigshafen Hazelton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Parkstraße 70, 67061 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Die Firma ISAGENIX stellt sich vor im Restaurant Insel-Bastei auf der Rhein-Insel.