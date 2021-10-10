CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakita, OK

Wakita calendar: Events coming up

Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 6 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371oz9_0cMyofLm00

Annual Sunflower Arts & Crafts Fair

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 W Main St, Anthony, KS

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 45th Annual Sunflower Arts & Craft Show Anthony Events: www.anthonychamber.com/resources/2019+Schedule+of+Events.pdf

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXwCZ_0cMyofLm00

Harper County Farmers Market

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 N Jennings Ave, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRfLy_0cMyofLm00

Copenhagen Bandit Enid, OK

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 417 North Grand Avenue, Enid, OK 73701

The Bandit live for one night only in Enid, OK!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ij82_0cMyofLm00

10/26 JOSEPH J. COLLINS AUCTION

Wakita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

160± ACRES * POND * GRASS PASTURE * HUNTING * RECREATIONALJOSEPH J. COLLINS AUCTIONTUESDAY OCTOBER 2...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQeHS_0cMyofLm00

Isagenix - Road Show in Ludwigshafen

Hazelton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Parkstraße 70, 67061 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Die Firma ISAGENIX stellt sich vor im Restaurant Insel-Bastei auf der Rhein-Insel.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakita, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Live Events#Recreationaljoseph#Rhein Insel
Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
8
Followers
251
Post
270
Views
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy