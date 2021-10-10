CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais calendar: What's coming up

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 6 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1DDV_0cMyoeT300

Memorial service

Germfask, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7936 M-77, Germfask, MI

Find the obituary of Barry Peters (1951 - 2021) from Sault Sainte Marie, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDNG2_0cMyoeT300

Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson & Friends

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Pine Performance Center presents Jazz Artist Kirsten Gustafson and Friends Saturday, October 16 7:00 PM $20 (plus processing) MyNorthTickets.com beginning September 29 Doors @ 6:15 PM ~Cash...

Corks & Canvas with Linda Anderson-Paine "Hunter's Wish"

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Corks & Canvas Class with Linda Anderson-Paine October 27 6:30 PM Every hunter’s wish; a beautiful Whitetail buck! Makes a great gift, or a perfect addition to your cabin or lodge. Feel free to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIIY5_0cMyoeT300

Munising Blood Drive- Neenah Paper

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 E Munising Ave, Munising, MI

Stop by the blood mobile to help save Yooper lives- for more information or to make an appointment please call Cori at 906-387-7556

