Coming soon: Manila events

Halloween

Manila Daily
 6 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Manila is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

The Mousetrap

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

The Mousetrap (An Agatha Christie Mystery) on Oct 29, 19:00 at Uintah County Conference Center - Information and tickets on Ticketor Ticketor.com

Broadway in the Basin

Vernal, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 313 East 200 South, Vernal, UT 84078

AN EVENING DINNER SHOW NOV 12, 2021 7:00 PM Doors open at 6:30, dinner served at 6:45

2nd Annual Fall Boo-tique Extravaganza

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

2nd Annual Fall Boo-tique ExtravaganzaDate: Oct 16, 2021 | Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Location: Flaming Gorge BallroomCome and join us for a fun and exciting Boo-tique Extravaganza! Food trucks will...

Cake Decorating - For Kids! - Session 1

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 322 Cedar St, Mountain View, WY

Your child will learn the basic steps for cake decorating in this fun, hands-on class! On Day one, your child will be working with frosting, and on Day Two, they will experiment with fondant. Your...

Pumpkin Palooza Fall Break

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Schools out camp for age 6 to 12! We will create spooky scenes that teach perspective, color schemes, value and texture! Plus fun Halloween art! Time & Location

Manila Daily

Manila, UT
ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

