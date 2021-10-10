Live events coming up in Sharon Grove

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

Church Council Meeting Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 202 E Main St, Elkton, KY

All members of the church council are encouraged to attend.



Blue Moon Ball Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

The Blue Moon Ball is a formal gala benefiting the Green River Academy Preservation Society.

Celebrate Recovery via zoom Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 E Main St, Elkton, KY

Celebrate Recovery meets on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in-person or zoom at the POPs building. This is a Christ-centered recovery program for anyone struggling with hurts, habits, or hang-ups. Please...

Basic Horsemanship Clinic Olmstead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

On October 23rd from 9-1 we will be offering our first basic horsemanship clinic at our farm. We will give lessons on both groundwork and riding. You can bring your own horse or use one of ours...

Gray Mountain with Sue Morris ($35 - 3 hours) Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

During class you will be painting a landscape inspired by a Bob Ross painting. Sue Morris, a Certificated Bob Ross Painting Instructor, will guide you step-by-step through a 3 hour class where you...