Sharon Grove, KY

Live events coming up in Sharon Grove

Sharon Grove Today
 6 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

Church Council Meeting

Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 202 E Main St, Elkton, KY

All members of the church council are encouraged to attend.\n

Blue Moon Ball

Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

The Blue Moon Ball is a formal gala benefiting the Green River Academy Preservation Society.

Celebrate Recovery via zoom

Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 E Main St, Elkton, KY

Celebrate Recovery meets on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in-person or zoom at the POPs building. This is a Christ-centered recovery program for anyone struggling with hurts, habits, or hang-ups. Please...

Basic Horsemanship Clinic

Olmstead, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

On October 23rd from 9-1 we will be offering our first basic horsemanship clinic at our farm. We will give lessons on both groundwork and riding. You can bring your own horse or use one of ours...

Gray Mountain with Sue Morris ($35 - 3 hours)

Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

During class you will be painting a landscape inspired by a Bob Ross painting. Sue Morris, a Certificated Bob Ross Painting Instructor, will guide you step-by-step through a 3 hour class where you...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

