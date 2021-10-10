CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

San Simeon calendar: Events coming up

San Simeon Updates
 6 days ago

(SAN SIMEON, CA) San Simeon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Simeon:

VCA Varsity Football @ Coast Union

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2950 Santa Rosa Creek Rd, Cambria, CA

The Coast Union (Cambria, CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Valley Christian Academy (Santa Maria, CA) on Saturday, October 23 @ 7p.

Nacimiento~Fergusson Lunch Ride

Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1 Mission Creek Rd, Jolon, CA

Road Captain: Moe Departure Briefing: TBD am Departure Time: TBD am Departure Point: TBD CE - THIS IS A CLOSED RIDE TO THE PUBLIC. MEMBERS MAY BRING ONE GUEST WITH THEM. PLEASE ARRIVE 20 - 30...

Seal Science Sunday

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: San Simeon, CA

Bring the family out to the Piedras Blancas Northern Elephant Seal rookery for Seal Science Sunday. This event is at the ELEPHANT SEAL ROOKERY. On Sundays, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, one of our...

CAMP OCEAN PINES HARVEST FESTIVAL

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

We welcome everyone in the community to join us for our Harvest Festival! It’s a fun afternoon for kids of all ages. Guests are invited to walk around camp and enjoy our pumpkin patch, face...

Worn-Tin - Live Outside Series

Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 171 North Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, CA 93430

Join us for the Live Outside Concert Series at Schooners! 6-8 PM. Food. Drinks. Free Entry. All ages!

