Events on the Beverly calendar
(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 915 Central Ave S, quincy, WA 98848
Al Millon group Presenta Octubre 23 Andaluz Quincy 915 Central Ave S, Quincy, WA 98848
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: McManamy Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Come help us start a new planting project along the Yakima River!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
The fabulous, Seth Garrido, returns to Beaumont Cellars. His amazing, soulful sound is always a favorite. $15 per person at the door. Reservations are recommended. (509) 717-8885
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1007 North Chestnut Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926
The Central Washington University Northwest Center for Sport is proud to present the NWCS Sport Management Summit. Held on-campus at CWU!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 308 North Main Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926
This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” touring this October debuting their album “ElGuapalini “
