Events on the Beverly calendar

 6 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aG78B_0cMyoZ0I00

Grupo Exterminador X Banda Machos X Banda Maguey X Zorpesa Tierra Caliente

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 915 Central Ave S, quincy, WA 98848

Al Millon group Presenta Octubre 23 Andaluz Quincy 915 Central Ave S, Quincy, WA 98848

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRns3_0cMyoZ0I00

Yakima River Restoration

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: McManamy Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Come help us start a new planting project along the Yakima River!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMAbf_0cMyoZ0I00

Seth Garrido returns to Beaumont Cellars

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The fabulous, Seth Garrido, returns to Beaumont Cellars. His amazing, soulful sound is always a favorite. $15 per person at the door. Reservations are recommended. (509) 717-8885

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OshiQ_0cMyoZ0I00

CWU Sport Management Summit

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1007 North Chestnut Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

The Central Washington University Northwest Center for Sport is proud to present the NWCS Sport Management Summit. Held on-campus at CWU!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGH8j_0cMyoZ0I00

Kuttl3ss & Big D present: The BagChasers “ElGuapalini” Tour Ellensburg WA

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 308 North Main Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” touring this October debuting their album “ElGuapalini “

Learn More

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
ABOUT

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

