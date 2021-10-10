Fargo events coming soon

(FARGO, GA) Fargo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

Personalized Happy Wreath Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

Laughs on the Go at Halpatter Brewing Co. - A Live Stand Up Comedy Event Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 264 Northeast Hernando Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us for an evening of touring stand-up comedy and local brews at Halpatter Brewing Company

Holton Creek, Suwannee River Trail Maintenance 2021_Oct. 22nd Workday Jasper, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: SW 64th Terrace, Jasper, FL 32052

Join the Florida Trail Association and enjoy the beautiful Suwannee River, one of the most scenic locations on the Florida Trail.

Old Hamilton Jail Ghost Hunt Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

This event is very unique, structured, small ghost hunting event for the paranormal enthusiast. We have booked highly sought after locations across America, and are making them available to a...

POSTPONED to 10/12 - Getting Fruity in the Garden: Fruit Trees and Berries Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 437 Northwest Hall of Fame Drive, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us to learn about growing fruit trees and berries in North Florida. Shop for fruit and berry plants after the class.