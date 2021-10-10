CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, GA

Fargo events coming soon

Fargo Updates
Fargo Updates
 6 days ago

(FARGO, GA) Fargo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO0Li_0cMyoY7Z00

Personalized Happy Wreath

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agS26_0cMyoY7Z00

Laughs on the Go at Halpatter Brewing Co. - A Live Stand Up Comedy Event

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 264 Northeast Hernando Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us for an evening of touring stand-up comedy and local brews at Halpatter Brewing Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpbii_0cMyoY7Z00

Holton Creek, Suwannee River Trail Maintenance 2021_Oct. 22nd Workday

Jasper, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: SW 64th Terrace, Jasper, FL 32052

Join the Florida Trail Association and enjoy the beautiful Suwannee River, one of the most scenic locations on the Florida Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQ9eY_0cMyoY7Z00

Old Hamilton Jail Ghost Hunt

Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

This event is very unique, structured, small ghost hunting event for the paranormal enthusiast. We have booked highly sought after locations across America, and are making them available to a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXpUM_0cMyoY7Z00

POSTPONED to 10/12 - Getting Fruity in the Garden: Fruit Trees and Berries

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 437 Northwest Hall of Fame Drive, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us to learn about growing fruit trees and berries in North Florida. Shop for fruit and berry plants after the class.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
