Middle Brook events coming soon
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Live events are lining up on the Middle Brook calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook, MO
To participate in the race, register here: https://www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=82626 The Devil’s Toll Race is a 13-mile dual discipline event across one […]
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 110 South 2nd Street, Ellington, MO
Local artist Nathan Vegas https://m.facebook.com/nathanvegas/ $5.00 at the door Beer and drink specials
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Chilli cook off!! We are going to be adding Chili to our menu during the cold season, so what better way to do it is to have a cook off!! please label your crockpot with your name and if it is...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
MO Sawmill and Pallet Shop 607 CR 500. Ellington, MO 63638 October 30, 2021, 10:00 am Owner: Robert's Pallet
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Thank you to all who helped and contributed. This was a great event, we made our goal and will help the supply in our region. Our next drive will be on Thursday, October 21st from 2-6. Come out...
