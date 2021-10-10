What’s up Paris: Local events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PARIS, ID) Live events are coming to Paris.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paris area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWhSR_0cMyoWM700

Magical Market

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 East 2200 North, North Logan, UT 84341

Plan for food, games, crafts, shopping and activities for witches and wizards of all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXZxj_0cMyoWM700

USU Monster Concert 2021

North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 E 1150 N, North Logan, UT

Don't miss Monster's Rock & Roll Party with the USU Youth Conservatory and Cache Children's Choir! Monster Concert 2021 features rock music performed by outstanding young musicians in Cache Valley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmVyq_0cMyoWM700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Logan, UT 84321

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j7ny_0cMyoWM700

Cherry Fest

Richmond, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Come out to the annual Cherry Festival, located at Cherry Peak Ski Resort. Enjoy Music, food vendors, games and fun outdoor attractions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTcrZ_0cMyoWM700

Legally Blonde the Musical

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 18 W Center St, Logan, UT 84321

Cache Theatre Presents a musical based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde. This show is rated PG-13.

