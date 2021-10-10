CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creede, CO

Creede events calendar

Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 6 days ago

(CREEDE, CO) Live events are coming to Creede.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

LIVE at El Camino: PJ & the Swappers and The Buzz

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from PJ & the Swappers at 5:30 and The Buzz at 7

Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Trophies and bragging rights will be awarded! Instructions: If you plan to compete in the chili cook off, email Renee at reneesmiths@yahoo.com. Bring a crockpot full of your favorite recipe. We...

Live Music & Dancing – Tim Sullivan and Band

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Tim Sullivan, singer/songwriter, has been a featured performer with Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette, and Glen Campbell. He has entertained at venues across the country from...

Boys Varsity Soccer

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 S 8th St, Pagosa Springs, CO

(970) 264-2100 Location: 457 Lewis Street Mailing address: P.O. Box 9 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Serving Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs, Colorado since December 9, 1909.

Skymind: Machig Labdrön and Open Awareness

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

Following on last year’s course, we return for a deeper dive into Machig’s verses on the nature of mind, offered both to those new to these teachings and as a deepening for those who attended last...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
ABOUT

With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

