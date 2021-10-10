Creede events calendar

(CREEDE, CO) Live events are coming to Creede.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

LIVE at El Camino: PJ & the Swappers and The Buzz Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 651 W US HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us at El Camino for live music from PJ & the Swappers at 5:30 and The Buzz at 7

Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Trophies and bragging rights will be awarded! Instructions: If you plan to compete in the chili cook off, email Renee at reneesmiths@yahoo.com. Bring a crockpot full of your favorite recipe. We...

Live Music & Dancing – Tim Sullivan and Band Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Tim Sullivan, singer/songwriter, has been a featured performer with Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette, and Glen Campbell. He has entertained at venues across the country from...

Boys Varsity Soccer Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 S 8th St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Skymind: Machig Labdrön and Open Awareness Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

Following on last year’s course, we return for a deeper dive into Machig’s verses on the nature of mind, offered both to those new to these teachings and as a deepening for those who attended last...