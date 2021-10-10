CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Portage, MN

What’s up Grand Portage: Local events calendar

Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Grand Portage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Portage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHNeD_0cMyoUaf00

Moose Madness Family Festival

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Moose is Loose in Grand Marais during the annual Moose Madness Family Festival! This year’s event will look a little different, but it is still the ultimate family-focused celebration of all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3LdN_0cMyoUaf00

Expedition Footwear: Making Hide & Canvas Mukluks

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Remember the last time your feet were too cold to enjoy wonderful wintry weather? Do away with rigid, non-breathing footwear and discover the traditional footwear of the North: mukluks, the...

Learn More

Woven: Traditional Swedish Table-Made Hair Jewelry

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Beautiful objects can be made with common and unusual renewable resources. An almost forgotten form, hairwork, the unique folk art of creating jewelry from human hair, is loaded with Scandinavian...

Learn More

Crafting the Traditional Stake & Strand Willow Basket

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

When northern European immigrants came to North America they brought with them a host of crafts and skills necessary for survival in their new world. The basketry tradition known as ‘stake ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDrjF_0cMyoUaf00

Chore Program Volunteer Training (6-8pm option)

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Lend a hand with a simple project or make a delivery, and provide practical help and companionship for our Cook County senior friends and neighbors by volunteering in the Care Partners Chore...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Government
City
Grand Portage, MN
Grand Portage, MN
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Renewable Resources#Weather#Sun Oct 10#Mn#Hairwork#Scandinavian#European#The Care Partners Chore
Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage, MN
4
Followers
220
Post
252
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy