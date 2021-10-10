What’s up Grand Portage: Local events calendar

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Grand Portage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Portage:

Moose Madness Family Festival Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Moose is Loose in Grand Marais during the annual Moose Madness Family Festival! This year’s event will look a little different, but it is still the ultimate family-focused celebration of all...

Expedition Footwear: Making Hide & Canvas Mukluks Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Remember the last time your feet were too cold to enjoy wonderful wintry weather? Do away with rigid, non-breathing footwear and discover the traditional footwear of the North: mukluks, the...

Woven: Traditional Swedish Table-Made Hair Jewelry Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Beautiful objects can be made with common and unusual renewable resources. An almost forgotten form, hairwork, the unique folk art of creating jewelry from human hair, is loaded with Scandinavian...

Crafting the Traditional Stake & Strand Willow Basket Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

When northern European immigrants came to North America they brought with them a host of crafts and skills necessary for survival in their new world. The basketry tradition known as ‘stake ...

Chore Program Volunteer Training (6-8pm option) Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Lend a hand with a simple project or make a delivery, and provide practical help and companionship for our Cook County senior friends and neighbors by volunteering in the Care Partners Chore...