Hoonah calendar: Coming events

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoonah:

Burpee Mile 2021 Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3101 Diamond Park Loop, Juneau, AK 99801

Get your BURPEE ON like a true Alaskan on Alaska Day 2021.

Alaska Music One Presents from the Juneau Live! Studio Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

Friday Night Live Concert Series Showcasing Juneau Musical Talent. The Alaska Music One Presents Concert Series live-streams on Friday nights. Sponsored by Juneau’s premier local music store...

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

Saturday Service @ GVBC Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3921 Mendenhall Loop Rd, Juneau, AK

Join Calvary Fellowship for Saturday Worship. We meet every Saturday in-person at 5pm at Glacier Valley Baptist Church or live on Facebook! Invite your friends!

Camerata Night - An Evening of Small Ensemble Works Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 9055 Atlin Dr, Juneau, AK

Camerata Night - An Evening of Small Ensemble Works at St. Paul's Catholic Church - Juneau AK, 9055 Atlin Dr., Juneau, AK 99801, Juneau, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:30 pm