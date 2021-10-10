CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boles, AR

Boles events coming soon

Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 6 days ago

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sklQv_0cMyoRwU00

October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2)

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Booneville, AR

Enter the October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Gad_0cMyoRwU00

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTkDl_0cMyoRwU00

2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet

Magazine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet, hosted by Magazine High School (JD Leftwich) in Magazine AR. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPt4e_0cMyoRwU00

Arts & Crafts Fair

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 W 1st St, Heavener, OK

Annual show that includes a car show, food vendors and games for kids. Sat 9am-5pm, Sun noon-5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJw9V_0cMyoRwU00

Kasey Earl Band

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR

#Live Events#Isca Field#Magazine High School#Magazine Ar#Christian
