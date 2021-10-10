Boles events coming soon

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Booneville, AR

Enter the October 2021: ISCA Field trial (2) online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet Magazine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 2A Region 4 Championships 2A-4 Conference Meet, hosted by Magazine High School (JD Leftwich) in Magazine AR. Starting Saturday, October 30th.

Arts & Crafts Fair Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 501 W 1st St, Heavener, OK

Annual show that includes a car show, food vendors and games for kids. Sat 9am-5pm, Sun noon-5pm.

Kasey Earl Band Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR