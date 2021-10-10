CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ID

Events on the Rockland calendar

Rockland Dispatch
Rockland Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are coming to Rockland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l5c5_0cMyoPB200

Free Trick-or-Treat SRD's Petting Zoo

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3960 Nora St, Pocatello, ID

Our sweet animals will be out for loves and we will have treats for all ages here too! Come on by. No charge for entry, games, or trick or treats. There will be some cupcakes/halloween...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7HxQ_0cMyoPB200

MandM Paint Party

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 615 S 1st Ave, Pocatello, ID

MandM Paint Parties will be onsite Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. to help you express your artistic side. No need to bring anything other than yourself. MandM supplies paint, brushes and canvas. To learn more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZjEb_0cMyoPB200

Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Meeting

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Mayor & City Council Departments Advisory Committees News Releases City Council Agenda Contact Us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nl0Lt_0cMyoPB200

Asteroids Tournament @Barricade!

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Test your skills at Asteroids this Saturday at Barricade and win a limited edition National Parks Monopoly board game! Rules: each person will take one turn at playing ten games of Asteroids as...

Site Plan Review

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing measures are in place. MASKS/FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED.

