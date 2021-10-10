Events on the Rockland calendar

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are coming to Rockland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockland:

Free Trick-or-Treat SRD's Petting Zoo Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3960 Nora St, Pocatello, ID

Our sweet animals will be out for loves and we will have treats for all ages here too! Come on by. No charge for entry, games, or trick or treats. There will be some cupcakes/halloween...

MandM Paint Party Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 615 S 1st Ave, Pocatello, ID

MandM Paint Parties will be onsite Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. to help you express your artistic side. No need to bring anything other than yourself. MandM supplies paint, brushes and canvas. To learn more...

Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Meeting Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Mayor & City Council Departments Advisory Committees News Releases City Council Agenda Contact Us

Asteroids Tournament @Barricade! Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Test your skills at Asteroids this Saturday at Barricade and win a limited edition National Parks Monopoly board game! Rules: each person will take one turn at playing ten games of Asteroids as...

Site Plan Review Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Limited in-person attendance is allowed, but due to COVID-19 guidelines, strict social distancing measures are in place. MASKS/FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED.