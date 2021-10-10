Bly events coming soon

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

Healthy Kids Running Series Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2901 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR is on Sunday September 19, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

Smart Start-Up (In-Person Instruction) Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR

Topic: Start-up Assistance A 2-hour class designed specifically for those considering self-employment or new to owning a business. Gain the information needed before you begin business. Topics...

Ragland Film Series Presents: National Theatre Live filming of WarHorse Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 218 N 7th St, Klamath Falls, OR

War Horse is a play based on the book of the same name by writer Michael Morpurgo, adapted for stage by Nick Stafford. Originally Morpurgo thought “they must be mad” to try to make a play from his...

EXTREME SPORTS SWAP Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

BRING IN ANY USED EXTREME SPORTS EQUIPMENT, OUTERWEAR, OR ACCESSORIES AND SELL THEM FOR NEW GEAR OR CASH!!!

Thank A Farmer Dinner Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

Dinner and auction to benefit agricultural education and firearms safety in Klamath County, Oregon Email agricampusa@gmail.com or call 541.892.0958 Baked Potato Bar and food provided by Lost River...