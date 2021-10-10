CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bly, OR

Bly events coming soon

Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 6 days ago

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

Healthy Kids Running Series

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2901 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR is on Sunday September 19, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

Smart Start-Up (In-Person Instruction)

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR

Topic: Start-up Assistance A 2-hour class designed specifically for those considering self-employment or new to owning a business. Gain the information needed before you begin business. Topics...

Ragland Film Series Presents: National Theatre Live filming of WarHorse

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 218 N 7th St, Klamath Falls, OR

War Horse is a play based on the book of the same name by writer Michael Morpurgo, adapted for stage by Nick Stafford. Originally Morpurgo thought “they must be mad” to try to make a play from his...

EXTREME SPORTS SWAP

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

BRING IN ANY USED EXTREME SPORTS EQUIPMENT, OUTERWEAR, OR ACCESSORIES AND SELL THEM FOR NEW GEAR OR CASH!!!

Thank A Farmer Dinner

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

Dinner and auction to benefit agricultural education and firearms safety in Klamath County, Oregon Email agricampusa@gmail.com or call 541.892.0958 Baked Potato Bar and food provided by Lost River...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Bly, OR
ABOUT

With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

